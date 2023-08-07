Ayeza and Wahaj Ali perceive to be well paired raise expectation for ‘Mein’

A recent social media post by Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali caught the attention of their followers.

The pair, who are renowned for their exceptional performances, provided a preview of their next drama series, “Mein,” in which they will play the roles of Mubashira and Zaid, respectively.

Fans of Ayeza and Wahaj are ecstatic and anticipating seeing their on-screen chemistry as a result of the post, which portrays them in character. One of the top actresses in Pakistani entertainment, Ayeza Khan, has become a fan favourite because to her constantly potent performances.

Ayeza and Wahaj are the stars of the upcoming drama series “Mein,” which promises an interesting and touching plot. narrative about a man and a woman who fall in love with one another but are unable to give up their personal desires for the benefit of their relationship. It is a narrative about love and ego with obstinate but vulnerable characters.

The first episode of “Mein” is to be aired on Monday, the glimpses shared by the actors have left fans eager to know more about the show.

Both Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali have a massive fan following and their collaboration in ‘Mein’ has raised the excitement to new heights.