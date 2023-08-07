Civil judge’s wife Somia Asim arrested in maid torture case

Somia Asim, the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, was arrested on Monday for assaulting 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana after a district and sessions court in Islamabad denied her interim bail.

Additional Meetings After hearing the case, Judge Farrukh Fareed revoked Somia’s bail, ordering her arrest in the case that drew widespread attention, with the public demanding justice for the young victim.

The judge instructed the prosecution not to be swayed by outside pressure while gathering facts, instead directing them to investigate the case on its own merits.

Last week, the civil judge’s wife was granted bail, indicating her willingness to provide a detailed statement to the investigating officer in order to prove her innocence. The accused expressed trust in the investigation.

The development comes after the heartbreaking case of domestic violence against Rizwana, who worked at the residence of the Administrative Officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex, sparked outrage and concern.

Previously, social media users and celebrities spoke out against torture, with the hashtag #JusticeForRizwana remaining in the top Twitter trends.