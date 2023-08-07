Pakistan, China to set up joint lab for crop pest management

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and the Institute of Plant Protection, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science (IPPCAAS) signed a LoI in Beijing for establishing the Pakistan-China joint laboratory for crop pest management. The two sides will kick start the operation of the joint laboratory and carry out tests, demonstrations, and joint research on integrated disease control technologies for crop pests and diseases of common concern, as well as technical personnel training and personnel exchange and training, according to IPPCAAS.

“Pakistan suffers a lot from the pest problem. For example, the white fly is affecting cotton, citrus, guava, etc. When our fruits and vegetables are being exported to different Middle East countries, sometimes they are rejected due to the presence of these fruit flies and residues of pesticides. Out of the 1,300 molecules of pesticides registered in Pakistan. Not a single molecule is able to control the white fly.” Prof. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Chairman, the Department of Entomology of UAF told China Economic Net. He said that Pakistan is also facing the issue of economic threshold level and economic injury level. “When we decide to manage or control any pests, we must go by pest scouting, pest monitoring, and assessment of pest population. When they exceed a certain number, we decide on the pesticide application, which we help our different equipment and tools. In the last 75 years, we have an old threshold and injury level, which should be revised in days to come”, he added.