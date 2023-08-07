UK-Pakistan aim to boost bilateral trade to £ 10b

London-based prominent Pakistani businessman Raja Muhammad Adil on Sunday said that there are great opportunities to develop business relations between the UK and Pakistan which need to be exploited. The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a reception in the honor of Raja Muhammad Adil in which he shared his life long struggle in the UK and achievements in the field of business. He said that he went to London in 1963 and started his professional life there as a bus driver. However, later he started business life from a small shop and achieved remarkable success in the field of business.

He said that all these achievements were the result of continuous hard work and struggle. In London, he has always helped Pakistanis and some of them have made a mark in politics and business. In his message to the youth, Raja Muhammad Adil said that today’s youth is looking for shortcuts for success, but success in any field requires constant hard work and struggle with integrity. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tribute to Raja Muhammad Adil for achieving numerous achievements in the field of business.