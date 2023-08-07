PTI wins by-poll in Peshawar’s Mathra tehsil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Inamullah on Sunday won the by-elections on the chairman seat of Peshawar’s Mathra tehsil against his rivals, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Rafiullah and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Iftikhar Ahmed. Inamullah bagged 20,333 votes as per the unofficial results while Rafiullah managed 13,564 and Iftikhar Ahmed got 9,546.

According to the results, PPP, ANP and PML-N candidates managed 5,377, 2,721 and 3,351 votes respectively.

The total number of voters in the constituency was 218,680, in which the number of male voters was 120,738 and the number of female voters was 97,892.

A total of 155 polling stations were set up for the tehsil by-elections, in which 75 male polling stations, 66 female polling stations and 14 combined polling stations were established.

Moreover, 496 polling booths were set up in 155 polling stations. Police personnel were deployed at the polling stations while the display of weapons was banned during the election.

Along with the police, elite force personnel were also present around the polling camps.