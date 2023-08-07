PTI says lawyers ‘not allowed’ to meet jailed ex-PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday called on the judiciary to intervene and take action against the government’s “unlawful behaviour”, saying that party chief Imran Khan is being denied to meet his lawyers. The former ruling party issued a statement after its core committee meeting – which was carried out a day after the former prime minister, removed from power last year, was arrested after a court in Islamabad found him guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case. The huddle, which was attended by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders, discussed the ousted premier’s arrest and consulted on the points related to the legal action for his immediate release. In the communique, the core committee chairman also protested against Imran Khan’s transfer from Adiala jail to Attock jail. “The arrest reflects a biased trial and revenge against the PTI chairman under the guise of a wrong decision,” the statement said. The core committee also said that they were not provided with any information regarding the PTI chief, adding that his lawyers are constantly trying to reach him. “It is important for the lawyers to access Imran Khan for legal action against the biased decision. Denying access to lawyers is tantamount to depriving the party of the right to legal action,” the statement said, adding that the “fascist government should give the legal team access to Imran Khan”.