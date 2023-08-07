More Violence

There might be some credence to rebuttal claims put forward by former federal minister Firdous Ashiq Awan in relation to the mistreatment of her domestic staff but no controversy could have forced her to slap someone across the face. A day before, a graphic video of a heated argument between the two started making rounds on social media. While Ms Awan remarked that the couple in question were a part of the criminal group who she had caught red-handed, no evidence-however scathing-could make a case for a verbal

diatribe. That the incident has only surfaced a week after the heart-wrenching case of a 13-year-old being subjected to vicious torture is enough reason for the entire society to contemplate the error in our ways. With every passing day, we are becoming more immune to episodes of chaotic violence. May it be employers targetting helpless domestic staff and making them their free punching bags or endless episodes of road rage, there’s no shortage of violence, which continues to make its presence felt.

From terrorism to domestic abuse and sectarian clashes, this multifaceted problem has spread its roots everywhere and therefore, demands urgent attention and comprehensive solutions from all stakeholders. One of the most critical steps to combat violence in Pakistan is to address the root causes of the problem. May it be Ms Awan or the wife of the judge accused in the Rizwana torture case, an equitable justice system is imperative to ensure that perpetrators of violence face swift and impartial trials. Transparency, accountability, and a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of power should be strictly enforced. Civil society, media, and religious leaders have a significant role to play in fostering a culture of non-violence. However, the road to peace is not without obstacles. What is needed is a strong political will to implement comprehensive policies to curb violence. *