103 POs arrested in six months from different countries: IG Punjab

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown is underway to arrest the fugitive proclaimed offenders abroad and Punjab Police has completed the century of arresting proclaimed offenders with the cooperation of Interpol. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar expressed special thanks to Director Interpol FIA DIG Sikander for his cooperation in arresting the fugitives abroad. He said that the series of arrests is continuing with the cooperation of French police officers posted in Interpol and the performance of Gujranwala region in arresting fugitives is commendable. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 103 POs were arrested in six months with the help of Interpol from different countries of the world, including America, Great Britain, Italy, Europe, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates. IG Punjab said that international coordination, integrated border management, face trace technology are also being used for the arrest of fugitives abroad. He further said that with the cooperation of Interpol, all the legal requirements, including the issuance of red notices, the culprits were taken back to Pakistan. Dr. Usman Anwar said that legal action is being taken against the POs in different districts, and the punishments are being meted out. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the officers to tighten the circle around the proclaimed offenders with the cooperation of Interpol, FIA and other institutions.

Furthermore, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said in a special video message regarding the arrest of fugitives abroad that the arrests of dangerous fugitives are continued with the cooperation of Interpol and international organizations. Moreover, POs are also being captured through the Grated Border Management System. Dr. Usman further said that the process of arresting and bringing back fugitives involved in enmity, fraud, murder and other crimes would continue. IG Punjab said that we will ensure that no criminal does not cause psychological or any other harm to a decent citizen sitting outside the country. If any citizen is making threatening calls, contact the concerned police immediately. Dr Usman Anwar further said that we would arrest this proclaimed offender and take strict legal action.