Certificates distributed among successful women bike riders

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani distributed certificates on the completion of the first training batch of Women on Wheels (WOW) in ceremony held here on Sunday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan was also present on the occasion. The women obtained training in motorcycle driving from the City Traffic Police’s driving school. In the first batch, six women have successfully completed the motorcycle driving course. It is good to see two lady constables among the women who got training of motorcycle driving, the CPO. He informed that Traffic Police constable late Ghulam Asghar’s school was providing guidance to the aspiring women motorcyclists, ensuring they learn the basics of bike riding and traffic laws. The objective of Women on Wheels (WOW) is to empower the women and build their confidence, he added. He believed that women were playing crucial role in societal development, and the motorcycle driving training was another step in promoting their participation in all fields. Beside learning motorcycle driving, women can seek guidance from the Traffic Police’s driving school or helpline.