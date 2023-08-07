Hafeez Sheikh among candidates shortlisted for Pakistan’s next caretaker Prime Minister

As the ruling alliance’s current government nears the end of its term, the process of selecting the next caretaker prime minister is in full swing.

As the PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F hold back-to-back meetings, new names emerge for the coveted position.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed ahead of the National Assembly’s dissolution that finance minister Hafeez Shaikh has been shortlisted for the position of interim prime minister.

In a recent interview with a local news channel, Sanaullah stated that a retired Supreme Court judge is also on the list of candidates, just days after the name of former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani surfaced.

PML-N stalwart said the name for interim PM will be finalized in a couple of days.

The names of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are not on the list, according to the Interior Minister.

Previously, it was reported that PPP leader and ex-Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is also being considered for the role, while some reports suggest Aslam Bhutani and Fawad Hasan Fawad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that the lower house of parliament would be dissolved on August 9 (Wednesday), just days before the NA is due to finish its term.

According to reports, the premier informed ruling alliance members that the summary to dissolve the house would be moved to August 9.

The current assembly’s tenure will end on August 12, while the government is moving to NA earlier to allow for more time for elections.