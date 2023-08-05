PCB set to announce new selection committee

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board will announce the new selection committee within two to three days. The announcement of a single national team for the series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup is expected by the 12th of August. Misbah ul Haq, heading the cricket committee, is in contact with various players to whom the responsibilities of selection will be entrusted. The first task of the new selection committee is to pick the team for the series between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, and this same team will participate in the Asia Cup. The selection for the World Cup will be separate, with a deadline of the 25th of August.The first match of the series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be on the 22nd of August, the second on the 24th of August in Hambantota, and the third one will be played on the 26th of August in Colombo.