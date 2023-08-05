IG Punjab reprimands SDPOs for delay in redressal of complaints

The officers who are deliberately causing delay in solving the problems should be held accountable. Dr. Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is busy day and night to solve the problems of the citizens without delay and in this regard, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an online open court on Saturday at 1787 Complaint Center in the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar personally heard the problems of the citizens of various districts including Lahore and reprimanded the concerned SDPOs on the delay in the applications.

IG Punjab gave the task of personal monitoring to the DPOs to solve the problems of the citizens immediately. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the weekly progress report should be sent from the Circle Officers to the Central Police Office regarding the complaints received at DPOs 1787 center. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that such officers have no right to stay on field posting, they will be removed. IG Punjab also directed 1787 staff for effective follow-up of citizen’s complaints. Letters of explanation should be sent to the officers who are not interested in resolving the complaints of the citizens timely.

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown continued for the arrest of proclaimed offenders who had fled abroad. A PO Zahid Iqbal who had killed four people in one incident, two people in another incident and had fled abroad has been arrested by a Punjab Police Special Operation Cell team after tracing from Saudi Arabia. He was brought to Pakistan with the help of Interpol and has been handed over to Nowshera police by Gujranwala Police for further legal action.