International conference calls for resolution of Kashmir dispute

Calling for respect for the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, speakers at an international conference in Istanbul on Friday sought the resolution of the Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions. Lawmakers, diplomats, activists, and civil society members from Türkiye, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Kashmir expressed their views at the conference, which was hosted by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK.

Among the distinguished guests of the ceremony were the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Dr. Yunus Junaid; Turkish Member of Parliament from the ruling AK Party, Tugba Isik Ercan; Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairman of Yeni Refah Party, Dogan Bekin; Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairman of Saadet Party, Mustafa Kaya; and Member of Parliament from Kuwait, Muhammad Al-Mutairi. Human rights lawyers Mejbel MM Al-Rashidi and Dalal Alajmi from Kuwait were also present as international speakers.

Several senior Kashmiri leaders and members of the Constituent Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir attended the occasion. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker, Chaudhry Latif Akbar; former member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdul Rasheed Turabi; leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Altaf Ahmed Bhat and Mahmood Ahmed Sagar; along with senior Kashmiri leader Dr. Mubeen and the President of Tehreek Kashmir UK, Faheem Kayani, graced the event.

Ahsan Shafiq, the head of the organizing committee of the event, extended his gratitude to the speakers and the audience who came to Istanbul to support the Kashmiri brothers from different parts of the world. Dr. Yunus Junaid, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, while addressing the occasion said that Today, we gather here to advocate for the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us stand united in seeking a just resolution based on UN resolutions. Tugba Isik Ercan,Turkish Member of Parliament, said that as a representative of the ruling AK Party, I extend our unwavering support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We condemn the Indian atrocities and call for concrete measures to address this grave situation.