Aug 5 remains darkest day in history of IIOJ&K : Naqvi

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sentiments on the occasion of Kashmir’s Youm-e-Istehsal, stating that August 5 remains the darkest day in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement, he condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, which sought to change the status of Kashmir. The CM strongly criticized India for committing a grave crime against humanity by revoking the special status of Kashmiris and attempting to erode the identity of the Kashmiri nation. He highlighted the plight of Kashmiris, with the occupying Indian

army subjecting eight million Kashmiris to confinement in their own homes. He expressed concern over the extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called search operations, while the Kashmiri leadership remained under arrest. Despite facing atrocities, the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris remained resilient, he said.Mohsin Naqvi extended the Pakistani nation’s support and admiration for the unwavering efforts of Kashmiris. He emphasized that India’s actions have exposed it as an oppressive and occupying state in the eyes of the world.

He lamented the indifference of the international community towards the crisis in IIOJ&K, urging them to awaken to the voice of the Kashmiri people. The caretaker chief minister expressed hope that Kashmiri brothers and sisters would one day witness the dawn of freedom, insha’Allah. Punjab CM approves up-gradation of Zoos: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his officer here on Saturday in which approval was granted for the up-gradation of Zoos in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad along with the introduction of an e-ticketing system.The CM directed the implementation of family packages, summer packages and other offers at Lahore Zoo. As part of the plans, the meeting approved bringing in more than 146 new animals, including elephants from Sri Lanka, Kangaroos from Australia, and Pandas from China. The animals would be housed in modern, state-of-the-art enclosures.Furthermore, the meeting agreed to launch a night safari at Lahore Safari Park and introduced an African desert safari experience at Safari Zoo. A special highlight would be the introduction of an aquarium at Lahore Safari Zoo, housing 142 species of marine life, captivating visitors with a mesmerizing aquatic display.Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of increasing the number of animals in the safari park to enhance the overall experience for visitors. As part of the plans, a bird safari would be established on the hilltop of Lahore Zoo. He requested a comprehensive plan for the up-gradation of Jallo

Park and Changa Manga Zoo. Additionally, a Safari Zoo would be established on 54 acres of land on Kaleem Shaheed Road in Faisalabad. For the Zoo in Gujranwala, a committee had been formed with Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal at its helm. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Secretaries from Communication & Works, Finance, Forests, the Commissioner of Lahore, DG Wildlife, and other relevant authorities.Caretaker CM reviews complaint cell performance: A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, to assess the performance of the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell.In the meeting, suggestions and recommendations were reviewed to optimise functioning of the Complaint Cell, with a strong emphasis on formulating an efficient and fool-proof procedure for immediate resolution of public issues, from complaint registration to application disposal, ensuring continuous updates to the concerned individuals.

During the meeting, it was agreed to hold weekly sessions to monitor the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell. The CM was apprised that an additional secretary would serve as the focal person in each department, dedicated to resolving problems swiftly. The application process would be facilitated through the Complaint Cell’s web page, channeling it directly to the respective Secretary. In case of unresolved public complaints within the specified time-frame, appropriate action against the relevant authorities would be taken.Notable attendees included Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Special Secretary from the Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab Information Technology Board, Special Monitoring Unit, and officials from the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell.