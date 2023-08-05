Sultan urges UN to take action against youth arrests in IIOJK

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday urged that the United Nations (UN) should take immediate practical steps to stop human right violation in IIOJK region and expressed his serious concern over dozens of youth were being arrested in fake charges. Talking to a private news channel on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, he said Hindustan was blatantly violating the principles and rules of the United Nations besides being a usurper of the basic human rights of the Kashmiri people. He asked the world community to compel and counsel India to halt its human rights abuses against the people of IIOJK, adding, the detained Hurriyet leaders and youth were innocent and the police’s claim was nothing but a hoax. He said the world is well aware of the atrocities committed by the forces in Kashmir, but unfortunately, the international community has adopted double standards on these issues.

Replying to a question, he said the world is acknowledging the stance of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as Islamabad is effectively highlighting the Kashmir dispute on all international forums. “The time is not far when the Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination”, he added. Seminar, rally held to mark Kashmir day: A seminar and rally was organized under the supervision of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti against exploitation of Kashmiris by Modi’s fascist government for four years, here at Sargodha.

SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq, Director General (DG), Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Chief Officer, Municipal Cooperation Tariq Paroya, Chief Officer (CO) Education Akhtar Abbas, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Tariq, Dr. Prof. Haroon-ur-Rasheed attended the seminar. People from all walks of life, including Administrative officers and government employees, students and female students participated in large numbers. The rally started from Arts Council Complex and ended at DPO Chowk. Addressing the participants in a seminar, held at Jinnah Hall, the commissioner said that the international community should take immediate notice of Indian atrocities and the withdrawal of Kashmir’s independent status. He said that Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers in their freedom struggle.