Floods in China

Drowned cities in mainland China after torrential rain have bypassed 140-year-records are disastrous signs of a changing climate. The death toll has been brought to 30 while more than 600,000 of the province’s residents have been evacuated from risk-prone areas. As red alert remains in force, submerged farmlands and rivers of brown water narrate a heart-wrenching tale. Although state-of-the-art disaster-response systems are well in place as Chinese authorities are hard at work against one of the strongest storms in years, rescue efforts have been tremendously difficult. China is no stranger to floods and disasters. The deluge of heavy rain in the past has forced the authorities to juggle rapid development with ecological concerns. But the revolutionary urban resilience is no match for the wrath of mother nature. Effective flood mitigation is more than constructing dams or investing in green spaces. The world, at large, would have to realise the phenomenal opportunity cost of its industrial growth. Climatic-induced disasters are no longer conspiracies and should be treated as a significant challenge. Unless rigorous growth is substituted with a sustainable model, chances of rebouncing loss in fortunes remain slim. The doomsday clock is ticking fast, and the overwhelming scientific consensus leaves no room for doubt. Climate change is not a distant threat as it is happening right now. While China may have established itself as an economic behemoth, disasters related to climate change can wipe out years of development gains and exacerbate poverty, hunger, and health challenges. The fight is not just about saving the environment. It is about securing the future for generations to come. By acting decisively and cooperatively, we can rise to the challenge and create a world that is more resilient and equitable. Climate denial cannot be allowed to fester any longer. *