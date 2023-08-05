Is the Show Over?

Most of the people considered the PTI rule of three years plus in their own way. Some thought it would be an era of progress toward Naya Pakistan while others assumed it was destined to be a flop show all the way. It all depended on the mental make-up of the individuals who carried varying opinions about the political acumen of the PTI Chairman – Imran Khan Niazi.

Many simply sulked throughout the PTI tenure, wishing Imran Niazi should have said this instead of that when he had an irrepressible urge to communicate his pompous pearls of wisdom to his followers. Such occasions were far more frequent than the propriety desired.

But quite a few among the people merely considered IK’s stint in power nothing more than a comedy show to enjoy, especially most of his statements and more so his philosophical outpourings. Holding a rosary in his hand and playing with its beads, he often talked about the state of Medina and how he intended to turn this country similar to the sacred city. At another time, he bragged that nobody knew the West better than he did. His geographical knowledge bordered on hilarity when he claimed that Japan and Germany were neighbours and shared a common border. Or that Pakistan had twelve seasons. God be praised.

It seems Imran Khan had never read a serious history book from its first page to the last. Maybe his lascivious pursuits in life never spared him any time for serious book-reading. He may not be the only politician uninterested in reading books; there are many like him adorning the hall of wisdom – the parliament. But they are wise enough not to expose themselves by shooting their mouths off.

It’s said that confidence and ignorance are a deadly combination. Someone possessing both would only draw guffaws when he opened his mouth. But Imran Niazi was smart enough to not attend the parliament sessions when in power, as nothing infuriates a bombastic speaker more than inviting laughter during his speech.

It was for the first time in the political history of the country that so many among the PTI followers belonged to the fair gender of the society. If on one hand, it could be considered a success story for the PTI chief to induce women, mainly old aunties to succumb to his personality; on the other hand, those who thought PTI tenure was a comedy show, realised that women too had a sense of humour. Sadly, there’re hardly any of his followers around him anymore to listen to his thunderous voice; now he listens himself. All those who imagined it would be the ‘rise and rise’ for Imran Khan, as it’s said about Shahrukh Khan of Bollywood fame, must now be disillusioned.

But all said and done, the main credit should go to those who paved the way for Imran Niazi’s ascend to the political throne at the cost of damaging the economy and causing delay to the nation’s lifeline – the CPEC. Those at the pinnacle of worldly progress usually care less about such mundane issues. Only the poor suffer and kill themselves for want of food. I suggest every writer should take up their cause to improve their quality of life.

But now the comedy show seems to be over, not that the comedian is tired of acting but his followers have disappeared, as they found nothing new in the kitty of their handsome entertainer. Oft-repeated ‘fire and brim’ loses its charm. Listeners always want to hear something new and exhilarating, expecting the entertainer to remain serious and mean business. Many think the ‘happy-go-lucky’ entertainer was never suitable for managing complicated state affairs. About many serious issues when bungled up, he simply said with a poker face that he didn’t know.

Imran ridiculed his senior political opponents who delivered speeches by reading text from the written papers, as he always spoke extempore. What he said is another matter. Many enjoyed his diatribes, as taking him seriously would drive a person insane.

What I liked the best about IK’s style and mannerism is the way he sits with cross-legs. Often the bottom of his shoe faced the dignitary sitting on the opposite sofa. The visitor could well be a foreign diplomat. Sometimes IK even jiggled his shoe in one leg placed on the other leg without caring for the sensibilities of his visitors. This practice is common among the feudal in backward districts like Mianwali, Bhakhar and specially tehsil Taunsa – Usman Buzdar’s own. IK’s tough luck: Buzdar, once the man after his heart, ditched the PTI. How did Khan discover this wizard from Dera Ghazi Khan’s mountains remains an enigma?

The writer is a Lahore-based columnist and can be reached at pinecity @gmail.com