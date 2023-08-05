Ipsos unveils Pakistanis’ Mega Trends, Youth Aspirations

Featuring key insights from two mega research projects; one of which was Ipsos Global Trends Survey, with 48,000 interviews across 50 countries representing 87% of global GDP and 70% of the human population. Coupled with the British Council Next Generation Pakistan research; a nationally representative qualitative and quantitative research with youth aged 16-34. This session was attended by distinguished corporate leaders, policy makers, marketeers, and academicians among others.

Abdul Sattar Babar, CEO of Ipsos in Pakistan, addressed the distinguished audience, revealing intriguing findings from the Global Trends Survey. The survey highlighted Pakistan’s distinctiveness. Notably, Pakistan exhibits the lowest engagement with arts among the surveyed nations, and its attitudes towards women significantly differ from the global average. The survey demonstrated Pakistanis’ deep concern for the global climate crisis, particularly after the 2022 floods. Moreover, Pakistanis prioritize physical health over mental well-being, attach great significance to brand image, and exhibit higher trust in business leaders compared to the government. Despite challenges, Pakistanis maintain an unwavering sense of optimism.

The Next Gen Pakistan survey delves into the aspirations and challenges of the country’s youth. While they show a split identity, the majority expresses a strong inclination to stay in Pakistan, shaping its future. However, youth exhibit political passiveness, calling for meaningful engagement and reforms. Economic concerns dominate their sentiments, emphasizing the need for robust economic policies. Concerns about social divisions underscore the importance of inclusive development. The youth face challenges in education, employment, and family dynamics, but they find hope in e-innovation, believing it can improve their lifestyles.