Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan has been detained in connection with the Toshakhana scandal.

According to media sources, the PTI head, 70, has been held in the province capital Lahore and will be transferred to the country’s federal capital Islamabad for additional procedures.

Following the directives, a big unit of Lahore police raced to Zaman Park, the famed mansion of the PTI head, to arrest the politician, who is likely facing the darkest days of his political career.

After sentencing the PTI chairman to three years in prison, the trial court issued an arrest order for him. The Inspector General of Islamabad Police has been ordered to arrest the former premier immediately following the verdict in a graft case.

Meanwhile, law enforcement in the province capital is on high alert following the court’s ruling.

A contingent of Lahore police has been deployed around Zaman Park to prevent any large protests in response to the much-anticipated arrest.

There is a big movement of cops in other places as well, and the route from Canal Road to Mall Road and Dharmapura has been closed to traffic.

Earlier today, Judge Humayun Dilawar found PTI Chairman Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practises in the case and handed down a punishment.

The former prime minister was charged with graft, according to the judge, since he provided false information to the election authority.

Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court overturned a lower court ruling that ruled the Toshakhana case against Imran to be admissible for criminal proceedings. It also dismissed the PTI’s main appeal to transfer the case to another court.