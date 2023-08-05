BISP committed to fulfill BB’s vision of empowering underprivileged sections

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Friday said that extending a helping hand to labour and underprivileged sections of society had always been a dream close to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s heart. She was speaking at a special ceremony organized by the All Pakistan BISP Employees Coordination Committee. The event, held at the Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters, was a heartwarming gesture to acknowledge and thank the dedicated efforts of the BISP chairperson to address the long-standing issues of BISP within the organization. During her address as the chief guest, Shazia Marri spoke passionately about the programme’s commitment to fulfilling the vision of the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto of empowering the weakest segments. Commending the employees of BISP for their remarkable service, the minister acknowledged their steadfast dedication over the course of 15 years, even in the absence of basic benefits. She emphasized that the employees, through their relentless efforts, have been instrumental in catering to the needs of 9 million families across the nation. Expressing her concern over the neglect of the just demands of BISP employees, Shazia Marri noted that their hard work often went unnoticed. She asserted that the programme has not only provided financial assistance but has also played a pivotal role in women’s empowerment, leading to a transformation in the social fabric of society. She informed the audience that Contingent Employees have been regularized along with Time Scale Promotions of grade 1 and 2 employees.