PIA starts international flight operations at Skardu

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started its international flight operations at Skardu Airport where the first flight will be landed on Monday from Dubai.

The second flight will be landed on August 19 from Dubai followed by August 22 the flight will be departed to Dubai from Skardu International Airport. According to PIA officials, these flights will promote international tourism, trekking and expedition in Baltistan Region.

These flights will also boost international tourism, trade, culture and relationship between different countries and Pakistan, he added.

It is also expected that international flights will also be operated from London, New York, Toronto, Tokyo, Doha, Saudi Arabia and China. People belonging to all walks of life are very much happy to see the international flight on August 14 at Skardu airport and this day will be a historic day in Baltistan.