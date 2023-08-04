This year, August 5 will mark four years since a draconian move by the Indian government illegally stripped Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. No matter how loudly hawks in New Delhi may proclaim that their arbitrary provisiom of privilege may have established peace, development and prosperity in the violence-ravaged valley but all any unbiased person needs is a cursory glance at the casualties and detention statistics to know the uncomfortable truth. Peace has not returned to Kashmir. The security situation is as precarious as ever. With an unprecedented rise in arrests and illegal detentions, a severe crackdown on the voice of dissent and little to no regard for fundamental human rights, the picturesque heaven on earth has been reduced to the largest open-air concentration camp on the face of this earth. The international community looks by as Kashmiris languish; exasperated by the iron-clad grip of a bigoted administration. Their steadfast demand for the right to determination continues with the same vigour as bravery and resilience always shown by Kashmiris.

India’s descent into authoritarianism is hard at work; trying to silence Kashmiris and erase their identity. All fears expressed for their lives and livelihoods after the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution have come true. Today, the Indian government’s plans to rehabilitate Kashmiri Brahmins and encourage internal displacement in a bid to change demographic and vote structure have begun to bear fruit.

Nonetheless, Pakistan’s efforts to awaken the world’s conscience to the plight of the Kashmiris remain just as undeterred. While New Delhi crosses its t’s and dotts its i’s in the colourful facade of its cultural diversity and claims of being the largest democracy in this world, Pakistan would not back down from its fight. The day when Kashmir will finally break free from the yolk of Indian occupation and enjoy the right to breathe in fresh air is not far. Their blood would soon herald a new era. Until then, stay strong, brothers and sisters. We share your pain and pray for your success. *