UAE govt honours Pakistani journalist

A Pakistani journalist based in Dubai has been awarded 10-year golden by the UAE government.

Syed Mudassar Khushnood has been given Golden Visa for his journalistic services.

Syed Mudassar Khushnood is the first journalist associated with a Pakistani news channel to be awarded the Golden Visa.

Syed Mudassar Khushnood is currently associated with a private channel in Pakistan and it is for his services that he was awarded with Dubai immigration’s Destiny Award 2023 by Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Dubai Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor.

Khushnood said that he is thankful to Allah Almighty for giving him this honor. He thanked the Emirati leadership His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the rest of the leadership and other authorities for this honor.