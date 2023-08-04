Monsoon rains to continue till August 7

According to the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the ongoing rainfall cycle will continue until August 7, with flood conditions in the rivers.

Light to heavy rain is expected in the upper reaches of all major rivers in the province, while flood conditions persist, according to the forecast.

The River Ravi is experiencing low-level flooding at the Sulemanki barrage location, with the inflow measuring 52,040 cusecs and the outflow measuring 36,840 cusecs.

There is a high-level flood in the Sutlej River at the Sulemanki and Head Islam barrages. Sulemanki has a water inflow of 76,035 cusecs and an outflow of 62,877 cusecs.

According to a PDMA official, there is a risk of high-level flooding at the Mangla barrage on the Jhelum River. In this regard, the authority has issued an alert to the appropriate authorities.

During the flood and rainy season, citizens have also been advised to take precautionary measures. They have been told to stay away from mud walls and rooftops, as well as electric poles.

The PDMA has also advised against unnecessary river travel. To ensure the safety of the rivers, local authorities have been instructed to enforce Section 144.