Pakistan-China friendship ‘unbreakable’: Sun Weidong

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Thursday termed Pakistan-China friendship ‘unbreakable’ and said that the two sides had always stood by each other in hard times and will continue act “collectively” to protect their mutual interest for tackle global challenges. “The leaderships of both sides are agree to continue the mutual understanding through supporting traditional friendship to promote peace in the region”, he said in an exclusive interview with PTV news channel.

He said China and Pakistan are unique and time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partners, adding, the friendship between the two sides will be passed on from generation to generation and will not be shaken or changed. He said Pakistan-China friendship is higher than mountains and strong than rocks. Replying to a question, he said both the governments have decided to cooperate with each other and develop the agriculture, industry and transport sector. Although, investment and cooperation will be expanded at the national level, marginalized and less-developed areas will get priority, he added. He said that China and Pakistan were the most trustworthy good neighbors, good friends and good brothers to each other. To another query, he replied that the recent visit of He Lifeng, the Chinese vice premier and special presidential envoy “reflects the importance” the two countries attached to deepen their bilateral ties further. The CPEC has brought more billions of Chinese investment to Pakistan, establishing power plants, developing the strategically located deep-water Pakistani port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea and building transport infrastructure, he mentioned.

“Over the past decade, as an important pioneering project of the BRI, CPEC has achieved fruitful results and become a new benchmark for the friendship between China and Pakistan,” he added. The CPEC projects “are flourishing all across Pakistan,” making a “tangible contribution” to the national development of the country and to regional connectivity as well, he mentioned.