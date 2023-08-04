Pakpattan Police issues performance report

Pakpattan Police has issued the performance report of the last four months. According to the spokesman, a total of 729 criminals were arrested, including 60 criminals of category A and 669 criminals of category B, besides 530 fugitives were arrested while conducting operations against the criminals.

The spokesman said that, In continued fight against drug trafficking, the Pakpattan police registered 266 cases against drug paddlers during the said period. As a result, 265 kilograms of hashish, 15 kilograms of opium, 2 kilograms of heroin, 8774 liters of alcohol, 3059 liters of liquor and 47 furnaces for producing alcohol were also successfully recovered from them, contributing to the ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the district. Furthermore, the District Police Pakpattan also registered 392 cases for possessing illicit weapons, sending a strong message against the illegal possession and use of firearms, he said.

As part of these operations , 4 Kalashnikovs, 14 rifles, 322 pistols, 52 guns, 3948 bullets were seized, highlighting the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens, he said and added that 12 criminal gangs consisting of 45 members were also arrested. He said that the Pakpattan Police seized valuables worth 100 millions during these operations against criminal gangs, proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers and illegal arms holders across the district.

The Stolen goods returned to their rightful owners, he said. DPO Tariq Wallayat commended the efforts of the District Police Pakpattan and expressed his gratitude to the officers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the community.

He emphasized their pledge to continue working diligently to maintain law and order in the district and assured the public that the police force is fully devoted to safeguarding their lives and property. The District Police Pakpattan remains steadfast in its mission to create a secure and peaceful environment for all residents. Through such successful operations and ongoing efforts, he said and added that, the police department aims to foster a sense of trust, collaboration, and harmony within the community, spokesman said and concluded that under the leadership of Pakpattan police, the operations are continuing until the suppression of the criminal elements.