Women empowerment vital to national progress: Baligh

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that women empowerment is vital to the development of societies and national progress. Speaking during a seminar on Women Empowerment at the Governor’s House on Thursday, he said, “As chancellor public sector universities, I have formed a consortium on women education and empowerment which aims to give suggestions to the government and help in formulating policies to achieve the goals of women education and empowerment.” He further said public awareness campaigns will also be conducted through the consortium established on women empowerment in universities. The Governor Punjab said the first women university – Fatima Jinnah Women’s University – was established during the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government, adding that about 80 percent of the women universities were established during the tenures of PML-N. He said graduates from these universities are working and contributing to the development of the country. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the media plays an important role in identifying the problems in the society, which is appreciable. He said that the media should also play a role in highlighting the positive things.