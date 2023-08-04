France’s AFP sues Musk’s X social media

Agence France-Presse (AFP) said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit in Paris against Elon Musk’s X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, accusing it of failing to discuss potential payment for the distribution of the news agency’s content. France in 2019 enacted a copyright rule dubbed “neighbouring rights” that compels large online platforms to open talks with publishers seeking remuneration for news. “Agence France-Presse has expressed its concerns over the clear refusal from Twitter (recently rebranded as ‘X’) to enter into discussions regarding the implementation of neighbouring.