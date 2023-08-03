Canadian Bushfires

Scorching infernos are on a deadly mission in the Land of Maple Leaf. As per estimates, total carbon emissions for the past seven months as a result of wildfires in Canada have already reached double that of the highest-ever recorded annual smoke pollution (witnessed in 2014). With record-breaking fires burning an area larger than South Korea so far; choking more than 100 million people; disrupting flights and culmintating in a toxic, blinding orange haze across the continent, Canada does not need a stronger signal to realise it is heating way faster than anyone could ever imagine.

If the developed world still insists on dismissing climate change as a controversial theory peddled to impede industrial growth, nothing on God’s green earth can help them wake up to the grave reality. The frequency and intensity of the bushfires have been increasing at an alarming speed and therefore, there remains no reason to sit back and wait for the tragedy to turn several shades more devastating. Anthropogenic climate change would have to be addressed by a multi-pronged approach. Deforestation, urban sprawl and industrial expansion are just some of the human activities that are busy stripping mother nature of its resources; drawing its unprecedented ire. The primary driver is innate greed that forces humans to prioritise development at the expense of the environment around them. Canada would have to take bold steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources, investing in public transportation, and promoting sustainable practices are essential if it wishes to curtail the tragic aftereffects of climate change.

Until that is not considered while policies are implemented to foster a sustainable growth model, these bushfires would continue to send wake-up calls to a world that is not yet ready to listen to the pangs of conscience. As argued on so many occasions before, the time to act is now. *