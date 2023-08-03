Gold rates dip by Rs2,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,800 and was sold at Rs.220,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.223,000 on the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs2,401 to Rs 188,786 from Rs191,187 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold dipped to Rs173,054 from Rs. 175,254. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2750 and that of ten gram by Rs.48.86 to Rs.2,357.68. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,936 from $1,951, the association reported.