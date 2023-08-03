Saboor joins Barbie bandwagon

The Barbie mania is still hitting the celebrities despite the fact that the blockbuster has entered its second week of release. It seems that the people are still obsessed with the Greta Gerwig’s iconic film. Now, Pakistani entertainment industry’s very own doll, Saboor Aly, has joined the bandwagon as the Parizaad diva adopted pink Barbie attire. The 28-year-old artist is a talented actor who keeps her fans updated with latest looks. Taking to Instagram, Aly shared her Barbie pictures in which the actor could be seen wearing pink from head to toe. “Imagination, life is your creation,” the Fitrat actor quoted a verse from the iconic song, Barbie, by Aqua. The Lollywood diva’s Barbie attire is being liked by the social media users very much. Aly was recently seen in Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil and Sar-e-Rah to name a few. Earlier, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had also joined the Barbie bandwagon.