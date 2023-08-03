Coca-Cola Pakistan welcomes US diplomats John Letvin, Zachary Bailey to Pakistan

LAHORE: A delegation of Coca-Cola Pakistan led by Director Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Aisha Sarwari and including Director Public Affairs Faisal Hashmi and Senior Comms Manager Hiba Dar bid a farewell to outgoing US Diplomat Nathan Seifert and welcomed Mr. John Letvin and Mr. Zachary Bailey to Pakistan.

The topics of mutual interest like challenges to US based companies in current economic & political situation of Pakistan, role of IMF in Pakistan’s economy, taxation, trade & commerce were discussed.

The Diplomats appreciated the role Coca-Cola is playing to strengthen the economy by doing business in a transparent way and supporting general public through its CSR initiatives.