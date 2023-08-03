Ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away in Lahore

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and Test cricketer Ijaz Butt died on Thursday in the province capital of Lahore, his family announced.

Butt, noted for his significant contribution to Pakistan cricket, had been ailing for some months, according to his son-in-law.

After the death of the former PCB chairman, condolences began to flow in. The Pakistan Cricket Board also expressed its condolences on the death of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt.

From 1959 through 1962, the 85-year-old played in eight Test matches. Butt worked as a director of new ventures for decades after retiring from first-class cricket.

He was named chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board by then-President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008.