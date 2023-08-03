Sindh’s pink buses to have female drivers

The Sindh government has made the decision to launch special programmes to teach women to operate buses, especially for its flagship initiative of women-only pink buses.

At the Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s (SMTA) 10th board meeting on Wednesday, provincial minister for Information and Transportation Sharjeel Inam Memon endorsed the decision along with those made at the authority’s prior meeting.

Memon said at the meeting that having female bus drivers would not only advance gender equality but also increase women’s sense of security and safety while traveling.

He continued by saying that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had a goal of empowering women in all spheres.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the meeting also discussed giving subsidies for the People’s Bus Service.

The board examined the feasibility studies for the Peoples Bus Service’s second phase, which calls for the launch of an environmentally friendly electric taxi service and the addition of 500 new buses.

According to Memon, the second phase of the People’s Bus Service will be put into place, and it is anticipated that this will considerably ease the public’s transportation issues.

The transport minister added that the launch of an eco-friendly electric taxi service would not only have a positive influence on the environment but would also result in new job opportunities.

The Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was also discussed during the SMTA board meeting.

Saleem Rajput, the transport secretary, Kamal Dayo, the managing director of the SMTA, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, the deputy inspector general (DIG) for traffic, Sikandar Shaikh, and Tufail Paliju, the managing director of Karachi Transport, were all present at the meeting.