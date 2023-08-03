ICCI president lauds excise to facilitate business community

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari lauded the reforms initiatives of the Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to facilitate the people in vehicles registration and make a significant increase in its revenue. He urged the FBR to emulate the good performance of E&TD to facilitate the taxpayers and improve its tax revenue. He said this while talking to Bilal Azam, Director, Excise & Taxation Department ICT during his visit to ICCI.

Bakhtawari said that trackers should be embedded in the number plates of vehicles to control their theft.

He said that a penalty should be imposed on those buyers who delay the registration of vehicles to ensure their timely registration. He urged the Excise Director to set up facilitation desks in ICCI and markets for the convenience of the business community in the registration of vehicles.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with E&TD in raising better awareness about its services in the business community. Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Azam, Director, Excise & Taxation Department of ICT briefed the business community about various reform initiatives introduced by him due to which the tax revenue of E&TD has increased from Rs.4.6 billion to Rs.19 billion in just 3 years.

He said E&TD is ready to set up vehicle registration desks in markets in collaboration with ICCI. He said that with the introduction of technology, motor vehicle registration has increased to 1.5 million.

He said that a ‘mobile App’ has been launched to facilitate people in payment of token tax.

He said that 400 stolen vehicles have been recovered by integrating E&TD data with the Safe City Project of Islamabad Police and NADRA. He said that vehicle registration facilities have also been provided in various parks in Islamabad including Islamabad Club.

He said that E&TD was also providing vehicle registration service at the doorsteps if called on the helpline.

He said that E&TD would continue introducing more reforms to facilitate the taxpayers.