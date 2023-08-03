Mane joins Ronaldo at Saudia Arabia Club Al Nassr

RIYADH: Saudi side Al Nassr confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane on Tuesday as the Senegal star prepares to team up with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The twice African footballer of the year is the latest high-profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league. “I’m really happy to be part of you guys, I can’t wait to see you,” Mane said in a video addressed to Al Nassr supporters on the club’s social media accounts. Both clubs announced the transfer involving the former Liverpool star which German media estimated at around 30 million euros on a three-year deal with an annual salary for Mane of 40 million plus 10 million in results-based bonuses. Earlier Tuesday Mane, 31, rued his departure with two years of his contract at Bayern remaining.

“Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending,” he told Sky Germany. Those sentiments were echoed by Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel when he spoke in Singapore on the eve of his side’s friendly against Liverpool. “We had a long, big hug and we both agreed that we don’t like what’s happening now, but we think it’s for the best in this situation,” said the Bayern coach.

Mane moves to the club that instigated the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs with the capture of Ronaldo on a four-year contract. Mane won the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s devastating front three with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Aside from Ronaldo, Al Nassr have also signed this summer Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana. Karim Benzema, the reigning Ballon d’Or, and French 2018 World Cup winner N’Golo Kante joined Al-Ittihad in June, while Riyad Mahrez left Manchester City for Al-Ahli last week. England international Jordan Henderson also recently moved from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq, where he will be coached by Reds legend and former teammate Steven Gerrard.