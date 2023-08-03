‘Ba’tie Girl’ — first Pak-China co-production film to hit cinemas from tomorrow

While China and Pakistan are celebrating the first decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), BA’TIE GIRL, the first Pak-China co-production film will be released in the cinemas on August 4 (Friday).

BA’TIE GIRL is the first Sino-Pak feature film based on friendship between the people of Pakistan and China.

The film is coproduced by China Film Administration & Hunarkada Films of Pakistan, featuring Wang Jia Jia, Shaiza Chana, Suraj Arman Khan, Yue Ye, Asif Shah and others, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

BA’TIE GIRL, which means “Dost Larki” in Urdu, is a story of a young, passionate girl from a small village of Pakistan with dreams and talent for football. It is a story of empowerment of the young girl brought on by a woman from another nation. A nation (China) Pakistan has put its trust and friendship in for decades.

Their story, much like, the “Pak Cheen Dosti” is perfused with compassion and progression.

In the film, football has been used as a stimulus for social change. Sports have always brought entire cities, provinces and nations together.

\BA TIEGIRL unravels in such a way where two tribes with ancestor rivalry come together, women’s rights are recognized, and the fate of society is trusted upon the shoulders of a bunch of young girls; while all of this is happening in a small village of Pakistan.

The plot of the film follows two female leads, a Pakistani teenager, Nasa, 13, with a passion for football and Lu You, a once highly regarded Chinese female footballer now settled in Pakistan, whose experience and determination become wings for Nasa’s dreams. The film beautifully portrays a community formed of two mixed races and how both contrasting cultures can not only coexist peacefully but bring flavors of happiness, excitement and amelioration in the community.

After its formal release at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Islamabad on August, the film will hit Islamabad Club’s cinema on August 4 and Bahria Arena on August 7.