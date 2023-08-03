Pop sensation Ammar Baig working on music videos for his upcoming tracks in Canada

Ammar Baig is the new singing sensation in town. His latest song “When I Was Your Man” was a beautiful tribute to Bruno Mars and has received immense appreciation from the audiences.

The 27-year-old young singer talks about his current status as a pop star, what he’s busy working on and the singers he has grown up admiring.

“I always love to experiment. Lately, I have been really loving the afro beat vibe. Just produced a track in it which I personally really love. I’m shooting that song in Canada this year,” Ammar Baig says.

Baig says his track “Don’t Go Away” that we all listened to about a month back is garnering favourable response. “It’s better than I expected,” he says.

“My experience working abroad has been nothing but beautiful. I’ve been lucky enough to perform in Pakistan and abroad. Alongside performances, I was fortunate enough to learn music overseas that really helped adapt the vocal style of singing that I do. Over all, it was a beautiful experience. I’ll always be a student of music and as it has taken me to different places so I’m willing to explore it more and more,” he says.

Baig says he has a car business that he owns in Pakistan and in the US. “Social media is a very prominent medium to interact with fans. I post regularly so my fans and followers are able to see my content. And honestly it has only helped me grow and become a better artist. I do what I do for the people who listen to me. Every time I post a video, I get instant feedback from them and the response automatically shows how connected they are to me and my music,” he says.

Baig grew up listening to all types of music. He admires the work of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Michael Jackson the most.

He says he loves going for a run and watching movies in his free time. “I love traveling, so I’ll just take any type of short trip to the northern areas,” he says.

Baig is currently working on two music videos of the new songs that he’s coming out with this year and he’s shooting them in Canada.