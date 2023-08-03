Dua Lipa faces another ‘Levitating’ lawsuit

Dua Lipa is facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group never received his permission to include his ‘talk box’ recording in remixes of her song ‘Levitating’. Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa’s hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song’s original recording. The lawsuit filed on Monday said Kante is entitled to more than $20 million in profit from the infringing music. Representatives for Kante, Lipa and WMG did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Lipa has already faced two other copyright lawsuits over ‘Levitating’. A court complaint from reggae group Artikal Sound System was dismissed in June. A separate lawsuit by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L Russell Brown is ongoing. Kante created the ElectroSpit Talk Box, a device worn around the neck and wired to a phone or synthesizer that can make a user’s vocal vibrations sound like musical instruments.