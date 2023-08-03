‘Unjust decisions’ of 2017 harmed country: Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the “system of injustice” had harmed the country.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz said: “I want to congratulate PML-N stalwart Talal Chaudhry for bearing the unjust five-year disqualification with great patience.”

“I and my confidants have faced a huge number of bogus cases with endurance,” Nawaz added. Nawaz said: “The country, which was developing a lot in 2017, was damaged by unjust decisions that dragged the country into a quagmire in 2022”.

He claimed: “If the PML-N gets another chance, it will make the country even more prosperous than 2017″‘.

Separately on Sunday, Nawaz condemned the attack on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar area. Taking to Twitter, Nawaz said: “It is extremely heartbreaking that precious lives were lost in the Bajaur blast. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant the bereaved families the courage to bear the loss with fortitude.”

Expressing sorrow and grief, he said, “I stand with my brother and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. I condole with Fazlur Rehman and the JUI-F over the death of the party workers.” Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that both Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry were punished only because they were telling the truth at that time which was not acceptable to those who wanted to minus Nawaz Sharif from politics. In a tweet, she congratulated both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders for emerging as real leaders in front of history and the masses.

“Both of them faced extremely unfavorable conditions but did not leave the path of truth nor did they leave the people of the constituency, and stood by their position, leadership and party,” she maintained.

She congratulated Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, and the people of their constituency.