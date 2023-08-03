Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brethren: Kaira

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday said that entire Pakistani nation stands beside their Kashmiri brethren till they achieve freedom.

Pakistan has a deep-rooted relationship with Kashmiris and their just struggle for the liberation of Indian Occupied Kashmir will continue, Advisor to PM said while talking to the state-run TV.

He further highlighted that youngster foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is not shy away from raising the voice for Kashmiris rights at all world forums, adding, he had exposed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at international forums, adding, he had fulfilled the rights of Kashmiris the way he raised his voice for Kashmiris.

He urges the international community and organizations to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on August 5, he said we should pay tribute to the unparalleled commitment of the Kashmiris to the attainment of their legitimate right to self-determination. “Every Pakistani is firmly standing with Kashmiris, he said, adding, it is our firm belief that the Kashmiris will soon succeed in their valiant struggle to secure freedom from oppression and illegal occupation”.

Pakistan’s every citizen will continue playing its constructive role toward a peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he added.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, I reaffirm Pakistan’s firm commitment to a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the protection of their fundamental rights, he added. “We will always stand by our Kashmiri brethren until the realization of their right to self-determination”, he mentioned.

Replying to another question, he paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for courageously and steadfastly facing the state terrorism of India.

He also reassured Kashmiri leadership that Pakistan will continue to extend the maximum possible assistance to Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.