Expertise of Netherlands can play useful role in uplift projects: Wahab

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the experiences and technology of Netherlands can play quite a useful role inthe development projects of Pakistan and especially Karachi. He was talking to the Ambassador of the Netherlands Ms Henny Fokel de Vries who called on him at the KMC head office here. They discussed matters of mutual interest and relations between the two countries, said a spokesperson of KMC. Welcoming the Ambassador on her arrival at KMC head office, the Mayor Karachi said that Pakistan and Netherlands have a long-standing relationship that has grown over time. He said that our society’s mindset is changing and for the first-time seats have been reserved for the disabled and transgender in the city council so that all sections of the population can be represented in civic affairs.