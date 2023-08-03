Memon inaugurates mobile healthcare units

Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, inaugurated mobile healthcare units in the presence of other dignitaries at a special ceremony held at the National Stadium Karachi. Speaking as a special guest, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the Sindh government’s efforts in providing modern and top-notch medical facilities to the people. He said that the government has already provided 26 mobile healthcare units, consisting of Hino trucks, and an additional 07 units are being provided to further enhance healthcare accessibility for the citizens.

He stated that the modern mobile healthcare unit, comprising Hino trucks, aims to deliver advanced medical facilities to the residents of remote areas right at their doorsteps. Presently, mobile healthcare units have been operationalized in 18 remote districts of Sindh, each equipped with male and female doctors, nurses, X-ray technicians, ECG technicians, lab technicians, modern medical equipment, and medicines.

Sharjeel Inam Memon asserted that the revolutionary initiatives of the Sindh government in the health sector stand unparalleled, with the mobile healthcare unit serving as a prominent aspect of the modern face of Pakistan. He emphasized that commendable initiatives deserve appreciation without any bias or discrimination.

He stated that the mobile healthcare units are reaching every village and remote area in Sindh, providing facilities and free treatment for all kinds of diseases. The Sindh government’s historic steps in this regard exemplify their commitment to providing the latest medical facilities to its people at no cost.

He stated that the Sindh government is constructing 2.1 million houses for the flood victims, and notably, ownership of these houses will be given to women-a unique and unprecedented initiative worldwide. Additionally, the government’s utilization of Thar coal to generate affordable electricity and the implementation of Rescue 1122 exemplify their commitment to public welfare. He emphasized the importance of appreciating good works without any bias, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s slogan of unity resonates throughout Pakistan.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reiterated that mobile healthcare unit vehicles are offering advanced medical facilities to the people even at distances of 70 to 80 km from their center, reaching their doorstep. Thanks to the mobile healthcare units, approximately 0.6 million tests have been conducted so far, showcasing their capability in providing essential medical services. These units, equipped with modern equipment, continue to deliver advanced medical facilities to the residents of remote areas at their doorstep.

Addressing the ceremony, Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh, expressed that the Mobile Health Care Unit is the realization of the dreams of Shaheed Bibi. He emphasized that these units are being provided under the instructions and vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, Ms. Faryal Talpur, and the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Secretary Rehabilitation and Relief Pervaiz Ahmed Sehar, Director General Syed Salman Shah, Project Director Mobile Health Unit Dr. Mehwish and others also addressed the event.