China-Pakistan joint marine geological survey data handover ceremony held

A handing over ceremony of China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data was held here at China Geological Survey (CGS) Headquarters. Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, Dr. Xu Xueyi, Vice President of China Geological Survey, and other senior officials from the Embassy and CGS and Qingdao Institute of Marine Geology attended the event. Xu gave a detailed brief about the China Geological Survey’s history and its cooperation with Pakistan, according to Gwadar Pro. The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the field of Marine Sciences in 2019, which provides a useful basis for cooperation in marine scientific fields and associated research, especially for tapping the natural mineral and hydrocarbon resources within territorial waters of Pakistan. In his remarks, Haque thanked China Geological Survey and Qingdao Maritime Institute for arranging the ceremony of handing over of Joint Marine Geological Survey Data. He underscored the importance of three joint scientific expeditions already taking place from 2018 to 2022, and expressed confidence that the data collected during these expeditions would be useful for further expanding avenues of research and exploration of natural resources in Pakistan.