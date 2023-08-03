On the heels of bombing grain stores in Ukraine and pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal, Russian soldiers proceeded to attack the main inland port in a bid to send its message across. So what if over 349 million people in as many as 79 countries languish on the front line of food insecurity?

The dye has been cast and after a year of humanitarian policies trumping individualistic gains, Russia has now declared war on everything from wheat and pulses to barley. The grain markets have taken a hit overnight and as operations at Ukrainian ports remain suspended, the world is bracing itself for a whopping food crisis. Darkness would not only descend on the Black Sea, once known for its bustling ports and trade linkages, because the panic buying spree of rich countries would further push the others towards the edge of the cliff.

Russia may believe all its actions are in sync with foreign policy. All’s fair in love and war, they proclaim over and over again. But, wait. Read that statement again. How can punishing millions who have no stake whatsoever in the sanction game (especially when they are relying on cheaper food products to fight off hunger one more day) help the Kremlin secure a deal for its own fertiliser and food items? Such arm-twisting has not whipped up miracles in the past and would not change anything on the ground overnight. As rightly predicted by the UN, only chaos will ensue in the poorer states because all the available food will soon be hogged by those who can afford to outbid competitors. Whether West becomes intimidated remains to be seen but the ferocious war between two angry elephants is bound to trample the grass. *