Another woman sexually assaulted in Karachi in broad daylight

Another woman faced sexual harassment in a Karachi neighborhood in a third such incident as there has recently been a spate of cases involving sexual assault and harassment in the city.

On August 1, a burqa-clad woman was sexually harassed by a man riding a motorbike as she walked down a street in a neighborhood near Madina Masjid in Federal B Area Block 17.

The incident occurred at 10:55 a.m. and was captured on video. The CCTV footage clearly showed the perpetrator, who fled quickly after the woman resisted and cried for help.

After the incident, onlookers gathered, but the harasser escaped before he could be apprehended.

The police were once again unsuccessful in apprehending the suspect.

They stated that no one has contacted them to initiate an investigation, and the victim in the case has not been identified.

They stated that footage from other cameras in the area is being collected.

Since the first incident of street harassment was reported, the city’s alarming trend of harassment against women has continued unabated.

A man was caught on camera sexually harassing a veiled woman in broad daylight in a Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.

It was followed by a similar incident in Orangi Town, in which a woman was harassed by a man.

The suspect in the Orangi Town incident was apprehended by police, but the perpetrator in the Jauhar incident remains at large.