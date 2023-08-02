‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ concludes with a happy ending for Maheer and Saad

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, starring Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman in a love triangle, finally concluded in favour of Hania and Wahaj.

While Saad did not get an ‘I love you’ in return, he finally convinced Maheer of his love and with a sweet friendship, their love story begins where the drama ended.

While the romantic chemistry between Maheer and Saad won the hearts of viewers, the fact that Areeb was made a villain for Saad’s kindness to shine did not sit right with some fans. Some are disappointed over the fate of Areeb and believed that the punishment he received was unwarranted. “Perhaps a more compassionate approach could have been taken to conclude his storyline,” wrote a user.

Certain jail scenes and twists were “unnecessary” and “detracted from the overall impact of the drama,” as per some fans. Having said that, one of the standout aspects that impressed fans was the drama’s comprehensive closure to all characters, unlike the abrupt and unsatisfying endings seen in some other Pakistani dramas.

Fans who were desperately waiting to see Maheer and Saad together were over the moon to see the former finally choosing Saad as her forever partner. Their flirtatious confession scene is all the rage.

“Guys I love you too is overrated. just say ‘Pehle nahi bol sakte the (Couldn’t you have said it before?)’ or ‘tum par sirf meri marzi chalegi (You’ll only listen to me now)’ and move on,” wrote a fan.

“The most suggestive and heart-racing scene in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. These two are cute and imagining their happy ever after is so pleasing. Saad’s steadfastness and eventually Maheer’s fight for her true love are pretty. Plot choices aside, Saad is beyond reproach. Wahaj Ali did him justice,” wrote another.

For even those who found the storyline rather “boring,” the end was “cute.” A tweet read, “Ignoring how boring the story was, this bit in the ending was so cute. It highlighted the base of Saad and Maheer’s relationship: Friendship. Anyways, a light-hearted happy ending is love!”

Some fans even had qualms about a lack of chemistry between Maheer and Saad but perhaps the only thing lacking was Hania’s emotions. “Okay, they do have chemistry. this scene is so cute! The problem was that Hania has a limited range. She flourishes when the scene is light-hearted,” opined a user.

Saad gets aware of Maheer’s love for him after he reads what she wrote for him in his diary – but what she wrote was a secret that went away with the drama. “Finished watching the episodes skipped of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha! Like everyone, I am clueless as to what Maheer wrote for Saad in that diary, penned something of my own – not really an expression of her thoughts but an extension to the poetry perhaps!” wrote a user.

This fan had all the praise for Wahaj and his character. “Finally the show Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha has a happy ending and Saad finds his love. Wahaj Ali deserves all the appreciation for playing the character of Saad. One of the best-written fictional male characters I’ve ever seen” they wrote.

“I have a soft spot for the poetic Saad, whose views on love are rooted in simpler life values, self-confidence and without ego. His willingness to understand Maheer and wait with patience as she finds her true love is endearing. They didn’t lose themselves for the other,” wrote another user.

About Areeb, even with a negative character, Zaviyar made everyone love him!

“Zaviyar owned the last episode of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. While I rarely feel anything for a negative character, he made me feel bad for Areeb and his bad decisions. The breakdown Faha had should have been what Haya should have had in Tere Bin. Saad and Maheer were just so-so. The last episode had closure for all the moms. Poor Wahaj never gets an ‘I love you too’ in return,” read a tweet.

“No, but this is wrong. I know Areeb was evil but why did Faha get him in jail for a fake rape attempt case. His mother isn’t believing him this time. He went to jail and that’s his punishment for all of the things he did,” read another.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, written by Sidra Sehar of Jalan fame and directed by Badar Mehmood, garnered a massive viewership and remained a top trending topic on YouTube in both India and Pakistan during its initial weeks. Produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi, the drama featured a stellar cast, including Hania, Wahaj, Zaviyar, Rabya Kulsoom, Angeline Malik, Salma Hassan, Shahood Alvi, Noorul Hassan, Shaheen Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ambar Khan, Ayesha Mirza, Washna Fatima and Javaid Sheikh.