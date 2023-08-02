‘Barbie’ to arrive in cinemas after Punjab censor board’s approval

According to Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, the Punjab Censor Board approved the release of the mega-hit “Barbie” movie in theatres throughout the province.

“Barbie” is one of the most eagerly awaited and well acclaimed films of the year so far, but not in Punjab, where the authorities pulled the movie from theatres over purportedly “pro-LGBT” themes and suspended its screening shortly after it was released.

According to Mir, the entire board discussed the Hollywood film as per the interim CM Mohsin Naqvi’s orders. The minister also stated that the film’s showing had been halted due to its “objectionable content” and that it had been reported to the censor board, where Chairman Tauqeer Nasir had evaluated it. The provincial minister said that “The Barbie movie” would soon be shown in theatres there. On July 21, the fantasy-comedy movie opened in theatres all across the world, but Punjab had to have it withdrawn according to orders from the secretary of the ministry of information and culture.

The world is abuzz with “Barbie” fever since the release of the movie about the iconic doll, as the theatres and cinemas everywhere are full of moviegoers, all dressed in pink. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer showed no signs of slowing down in its second weekend at the box office as it has made more than $351 million in the US and Canada since opening on July 21, and nearly $775 million globally. Earlier, it was reported that the Punjab Film Censor Board will decide the fate of the much talked about Hollywood movie Barbie on Tuesday. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the censor board to take a decision about film’s screening in the province. All the members of censor board will meet today to have a thorough review of the movie before making any decision regarding Barbie’s screening in Punjab. Earlier, the Punjab government had banned the movie despite the fact that the censor board had issued a no objection certificate.

According to reports, raids were conducted by police and district administration and the movie was halted in the middle in some of the theatres in Lahore. The theatre administration was forced to refund all the tickets. The blockbuster was released across the world on July 21 and it is making headlines since then. The movie is receiving overwhelming response worldwide but it was halted in theatres across Punjab for containing ‘objectionable content’.

An official of the Punjab government claimed that the movie was halted in the province on public complaints. However, the super-hit movie is being screened in other provinces. The fantasy comedy film about the famous doll, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Previously, Vietnam also banned the movie over scenes with a map showing China’s claims to territory in the South China Sea. Barbie’s record-breaking debut at cinemas over the weekend landed higher than initial estimates with $162 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada. “Barbie” is the No1 movie of the year based on domestic opening weekend sales, beating the $146.4 million haul for April release “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” “Barbie” faced off against director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in a box office battle dubbed “Barbenheimer.” Both movies beat expectations and helped the US and Canadian box office surpass $300 million for just the fourth time in history.