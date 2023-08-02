Zhalay’s funny reel goes viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi speaks up about her fears in a new funny reel going viral across social media platforms. Zhalay Sarhadi took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon with yet another funny reel, taking a dig at the rising electricity tariffs. The ‘Pinjra’ actor mimicked a funny script in the video, speaking about her fears with the whopping electricity bills after raised tariffs. “Har cheez ka darr hai! (There is fear of everything),” she wrote in the caption. The now-viral video was played by thousands of her followers on Gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity. It should be noted that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans. Earlier, the actor responded to her trolls in a sly yet entertaining manner with an Instagram reel. “Please don’t be mistaken by the big ears that I have,” she had written in the caption. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.