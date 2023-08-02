Australia’s Bol cleared of doping after false positive test

MELBOURNE: Australia’s anti-doping authority has dropped its investigation into athlete Peter Bol in the lead-up to the world championships after finding his positive test for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) was wrong. The middle distance runner, who finished fourth in the 800 metres at the Tokyo Olympics, was provisionally suspended in January after testing positive in an out-of-competition urine test last October. The provisional suspension was lifted a month later after the ‘B’ sample of his test did not match its ‘A’ sample. Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) continued its investigation, though, saying the ‘B’ sample was an “atypical finding” and not negative. On Tuesday, SIA said it had investigated the results using a different laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and a WADA-recognised EPO expert and found Bol’s A-sample was negative. “As a result, Sport Integrity Australia has taken the decision not to progress an anti-doping rule violation for this sample. The investigation into this sample is finalised,” it said. Bol, who maintained his innocence throughout, said he had been exonerated.